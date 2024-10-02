Cabinet of Ministers has changed procedure for exemption of employees from mobilization through Diia

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for exempting persons liable for military service through the Diia web portal.

The relevant Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 1125 of October 1 "On Amendments to the Procedure for Exempting Persons Liable for Military Service during Martial Law by Means of the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services" was published on the official government portal, dev.ua reported.

According to the amendments, the list for exemption "includes persons liable for military service who are registered for personal military service with the relevant state body, enterprise, or institution."

In addition, the following data must be specified in the exemption information

details of the military registration document (in paper or electronic form)

military specialty;

date of updating military registration data.

In case of a positive verification result, the Register of Persons Liable for Military Service automatically transfers the person liable for military service to a special military registration for the period of deferment if

is registered for military service and has a military registration document (in paper or electronic form);

has updated his/her information on military registration;

is not on the wanted list.

As reported, in June 2024, a new procedure for exempting employees of critical enterprises from mobilization through the Diia portal was introduced, which was supposed to simplify the process and make it more transparent.

However, some TCRs and SSs continued to require employers to confirm the exemption of employees for their transfer to special military registration under the old procedure - by submitting an extract from the order of the Ministry of Economy on exemption. However, such functionality is not provided in the exemption service through the Diia portal.