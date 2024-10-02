CF "Free People of Irpin" raises funds to purchase materials for manufacture of camouflage nets

The Free People of Irpin Charitable Foundation is asking for help with raising funds to purchase materials for the manufacture of camouflaging facilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the foundation's Facebook page.

From January 30, 2023 to October 01, 2024, the Free People of Irpin Charitable Foundation sent 75001 m² of woven camouflage nets, 22383 m² of camouflage nets- vytynanky, 1962 ghillie helmets, 209 ghillies, 4174 trench candles, 610 pairs of knitted socks, 121 camouflage suits to the military.

Below is a link to the jar, which we aim to "replenish" with donations up to the amount of 500,000 UAH (currently we have 236,966 UAH). The funds will be used to purchase materials for the manufacture of camouflaging facilities.

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/7wTKzguL4x

Valuable prizes will be drawn among all participants who donate UAH 500.

