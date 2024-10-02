Croatian President Milanović opposes participation of his country’s army in NATO mission to support Ukraine

Croatian President Zoran Milanović did not allow the Croatian army to participate in NATO's Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU).

It is noted that the government of Croatia appealed to Milanović as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the country's armed forces with a request to give prior consent to send Croatian soldiers to the North Atlantic Alliance's missions in support of Ukraine. However, Milanović refused.

The Office of the President of Croatia justified Milanovic's refusal by saying that the main task of the president is to "protect Croatia from war and take all measures to keep it out of military conflicts."

The statement also said that "despite the huge military assistance Ukraine receives, there is no end to the war, but there is a threat that the war is going beyond Ukraine." At the same time, Milanovic said that Russian aggression against Ukraine is unacceptable, a violation of international law, and Ukraine is a victim of aggression in these circumstances.

"Croatia is helping and will continue to help Ukraine, but this assistance cannot include any form of participation of Croatian army personnel... Any other involvement, especially one that involves Croatian soldiers, goes beyond the national interests of the Republic of Croatia and potentially endangers its citizens," the statement reads.

For reference:

NSATU is a security assistance and training structure for Ukraine. It will coordinate the provision of military equipment and training to Ukraine from Allies and partners.

NSATU will operate on the territory of Allies and support Ukraine's self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter.

The decision to establish the NSATU was made by NATO leaders at the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., in July this year.

