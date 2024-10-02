Scholz assures that Ukraine will receive $50 billion loan from frozen Russian assets

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that Ukraine will receive a $50 billion loan from frozen Russian assets.

Scholz noted that the $50 billion loan is "a very conscious promise of stability for Ukraine" that will allow it to have the necessary support in the near future.

"This is also a message to the Russian president that he should not expect that at some point the support (for Ukraine - ed.) will simply disappear and he will be able to "eat" the whole country," the chancellor emphasized.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, the leaders of the Group of Seven countries agreed on a mechanism to provide $50 billion in aid to Ukraine through the use of frozen Russian assets. The funds are planned to be disbursed by the end of 2024, and the loan will be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

According to this plan, the EU and the US will each take on about $20 billion, and the remaining $10 billion will be shared by the UK, Japan, and Canada.

At the same time, the United States is demanding guarantees that Russian assets, most of which are held in Europe, remain frozen.

At the same time, Putin called the plan "theft" and threatened that it "will not go unpunished."

