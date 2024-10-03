Enemy attacked most actively in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors yesterday - General Staff

142 combat engagements were registered in the frontline over the last day. In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 29 enemy assault and offensive actions. In the Kurakhove sector - 27 enemy attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the AFU.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 69 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including 126 KABs. In addition, it fired 4,543 times, 132 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Yastrubyne, Katerynivka, Pavlivka, Kucherivka, Richky, Ulanove, Velyki Prokhody, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Cherkaska Lozova, Derhachi, Lisna Stinka, Vyshneve, Zelenyi Hai, Chunyshyne, Cherneshchyna, Yampolivka, Nykyforivka, Markove, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Bohoyavlenka, Katerynivka, Sloviansk, Urozhaine, Temyrivka, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Kozatske.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted two assaults in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

In the Kupyansk sector, 14 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assaults near Synkivka, Andriivka, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka.

The enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 14 times. He tried to break into our defense near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Makiivka and Torske.

The enemy did not conduct any offensives in the Siverskyi sector during the day.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked three times in the areas of Ivanivske, Kalynivka and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 20 attacks near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka and Shcherbynivka. The enemy directed most of the attacks at Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 29 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Krutyi Yar, Krasnyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was near Mykolaivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 27 attacks. The occupiers were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove and Heorhiivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Druhe and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made six attacks on our positions in the area of Bohoyavlenka.

Situation in the south and north

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupants attacked in the direction of Kamianske.

Russian invaders did not conduct any offensive actions in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four air defense facilities, three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one artillery unit at a firing position and two ammunition depots of the invaders.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1150 people over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 6 tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 37 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 43 operational and tactical UAVs, 58 vehicles and 12 units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Read more: Russians are preparing for assaults in Zaporizhzia direction in order to occupy Donetsk region - Defense Forces