Russian radar "Nebo-M" was hit by ATACMS missiles. There are only 10 of them left in Russian Federation - General Staff of AFU

Defense forces hit the Russian Nebo-M radar station.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The strike was carried out by ATACMS ballistic missiles.

"Its destruction significantly reduces the ability of the Russian army to detect, track and intercept aerodynamic and ballistic targets. The Nebo-M radar is a very complex object to defeat, operating in stealth mode, scanning the horizon in search of aerial objects. according to the available information, the enemy has only 10 working systems of this type left, the cost of each of which is estimated at more than 100 million US dollars," the message reads.

The General Staff noted that the destruction of Nebo-M would create a favorable "air corridor" for the effective use of Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles.

