Freezing war will not end conflict, Ukraine must win - head of Estonian intelligence Rozin

Ukraine's victory is necessary for long-term peace. A frozen conflict will not end the war in the medium-term horizon.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW, this was stated by the head of the Department of Foreign Intelligence of Estonia Kaupo Rosin.

He disagrees with some Western politicians who express a desire to quickly reach a diplomatic solution to the military conflict in Ukraine and a compromise with Russia and believes that a reset of relations with Moscow is possible or even inevitable.

"I am convinced that the current Russian regime must be defeated strategically. Because even if Putin is partially successful in achieving his goals, we believe he will continue. So the war in Ukraine will not be over in the medium term, even if at some point we get a frozen conflict or something like that," Rozin said.

He stated that in the war of attrition going on in Ukraine, the side with more will and resources will ultimately win.

"Obviously, Ukraine needs additional weapons, additional ammunition. Therefore, we should not in any way restrain ourselves from supporting Ukraine with any types of weapons or ammunition that they need. If we are talking about a long-term solution to the conflict, I don't see any other option for us other than to make sure that the Ukrainians win in the end. And I think that it can actually be done," Rozin concluded.

