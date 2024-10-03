In Hlyboke region, enemy provides logistical support for units, in Vovchansk they record arrival of newly arrived personnel in enemy units - OTG "Kharkiv"

During the day, the operational situation in the Kharkiv direction did not undergo significant changes and remains difficult.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the OTG "Kharkiv".

In the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke, the enemy is making attempts to carry out logistical support for units in forward positions.

In the area of ​​Staritsa, the enemy is carrying out measures to engineer the equipment of the positions, carried out the evacuation of sanitary casualties.

In the Vovchansk region, the arrival of newly arrived personnel in the air defense control units and artillery units is recorded

82nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 69th Motorized Rifle Division of the 6th Army. Adjustment of interaction between units in forward positions was noted. At night, the enemy carried out measures to restore and set up communication, carried out provisions, and BK. It is noted that the enemy's personnel are poorly provided with warm things and medicines.

Combat actions and enemy losses

During the past day, 2 combat clashes took place. the Russian occupiers carried out 8 airstrikes using 17 anti-aircraft missiles and carried out 35 kamikaze drone strikes. They carried out 324 shelling of the positions of defenders of Ukraine.

The defense forces respond adequately to the actions of the enemy and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

The losses of the enemy during the past day amounted to 59 creatures, of which 17 were irreversible, 41 were sanitary, and 1 was captured.

Also, in our direction, the enemy lost destroyed and damaged 69 units of weapons and military equipment, in particular:

tank;

armored combat vehicle;

4 artillery systems;

15 cars;

5 units of special equipment;

43 UAVs.

Destroyed:

64 shelters for personnel;

launch pad for the launch of UAVs;

ammunition storage place.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine control the situation and continue to carry out the task of repelling and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

