Putin will not survive defeat of Russia - head of Estonian intelligence Rozin

Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine will be fatal for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Department of Foreign Intelligence of Estonia Kaupo Rosin said this in an interview with DW.

"The first big question is how will the conflict in Ukraine end? And the future path of Russia, which is the aggressor in this case, will depend on this.

If, after the Ukrainian-Russian war, a situation arises in which Russia, let's say, emerges victorious, a very self-confident state, it will make all calculations based on this new situation," said the head of Estonian intelligence.

Therefore, the West should be interested in Russia coming out of the war against Ukraine as a weakened state, whose government will have to solve the internal problems that it is likely to face in the event of defeat in the military conflict.

"I think that Putin will not survive Russia's defeat," Rozin emphasized.

Another important factor is the time it will take for Russia to rebuild its armed forces. Rozin notes that it will take years to recover the losses in Russian manpower and equipment. However, according to him, the country will not be able to quickly return to the level of military capability it had before the war.

It will be recalled that earlier Rozin said that for long-term peace Ukraine needs a victory. A frozen conflict will not end the war in the medium term.

Read more: Russian army will feel consequences of Ukrainian strikes on military depots in October - Estonian intelligence