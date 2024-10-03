Fine of UAH 140 thousand and confiscated phone: In Chernihiv region, woman was punished for publications about movement of TCR

In Chernihiv region, a woman was fined UAH 140 thousand for informing about the movements of TCR employees.

This was reported by the Poltava TCR and SS, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, a resident of Nizhyn (Chernihiv region) in a local chat informed about the movements of the military, who are carrying out mobilization activities.

The court's verdict states that on May 6, she published at least 3 posts about the deployment and movement of the military of the TCR and SS.

"Towards the market, 7 green ones are issuing", "Near Zirochka", "Maybe it happened, but I didn't see it with my own eyes", - her publications are quoted.

She also posted a photo of the military.

"The court decided that such actions impede the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and sentenced her to a fine of 8,236 (140 thousand UAH - Ed.) tax-free minimum incomes. Also, the material evidence - a Samsung Galaxy A32 mobile phone - was confiscated to the state," the TCR added.

Watch more: Six employees of TCR in Odesa swear and break car window, and driver "rides" one of them on hood in return. VIDEO