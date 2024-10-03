In Sumy, there are problems with mobile communication due to absence of power supply

Due to the absence of electricity supply, Sumy is experiencing problems with mobile communication.

This was announced by the head of the MMA Oleksii Drozdenko, Censor.NET reports.

"There is currently a problem with communication. We are saving mobile traffic. Let's not overload the communication towers!" he said.

Earlier, the MMA reported that there was an emergency power outage in Sumy district and the city of Sumy. Power engineers are working to eliminate the accidental situation.

Earlier, the regional military administration of the Sumy region warned of smoke caused by Russian shelling.

