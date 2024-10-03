Brother and sister from Kharkiv region who helped enemy disrupt supply of equipment and weapons to front line were sentenced to 15 years in prison

A brother and sister from the Izium district of Kharkiv region were sentenced to 15 years in prison. They passed detailed information about railroad bridges, ground level pedestrian crossings, pipes and tunnels to the enemy.

With the support of the public prosecution by the prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the court found two citizens guilty of high treason (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They were both sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

How the Russian agents acted

The convicts are a brother and sister who lived in the village of Donets, Izium district, and worked at a local utility company.

Prosecutors proved that in August 2023, an officer of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces contacted the woman via messenger. He tasked her with collecting and transmitting information about the locations of the Armed Forces, fortifications, and railway infrastructure in the Izium and Chuhuiv districts. The woman involved her brother in the realization of this task.

The brother and sister passed the information they received to their Russian curator in the form of text messages, photos, and screenshots from Google Maps with geolocation marks.

The convicts passed detailed information about railroad bridges, pedestrian crossings, pipes and tunnels to the enemy.





Thanks to this information, the enemy planned to commit sabotage on railway lines during the movement of freight echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to disrupt the supply of Ukrainian weapons and ammunition.

In addition, at the request of the Russian curator, at the end of December 2023, the convicts signed written cooperation agreements.

In March 2024, law enforcement officers detained them in the village of Donets in the Izium region.





They were waiting for the verdict while in custody. The appeal period is currently underway.