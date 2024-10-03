Ambassador Zvarych: More than third of shells under Czech initiative are already in Ukraine

More than a third of the 500,000 rounds of ammunition to be handed over to Ukraine under the Czech initiative by the end of the year are already in place.

This was announced in an interview by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Prague Vasyl Zvarych, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Zvarych noted that the Ukrainian military needs primarily ammunition of 155 millimeter caliber.

"This has a positive impact on strengthening our defense capabilities," he emphasized.

According to the ambassador, Ukraine is negotiating with the Czech Ministry of Defense to expand the initiative. He also assured that he had no information about problems with the transferred ammunition, which was recently reported by the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The diplomat suggested that the publication was an attempt to discredit the initiative and emphasized that it is actually effective and has room for development, and expressed hope that the supply will continue next year.

In addition, the initiative is intended to become a tool for investing in Ukraine's domestic ammunition production.

"Ukraine has increased its capabilities, but we need certain financial resources to develop them more and to be able to produce smaller caliber ammunition," the ambassador said, adding that Ukraine is also discussing this issue with the Czech Defense Ministry.

Zvarych also emphasized that Ukraine should not be restricted from using the supplied weapons to hit military targets in Russia. This, he emphasized, is in the interests of all free countries, including the United States. He is convinced that the lifting of these restrictions is a matter of time, as everyone understands that without it, the war will continue and Putin will have the opportunity to escalate.

"We must do everything to limit Russia's military potential... We are subjected to missile and drone strikes every day. We know from which parts of Russia they come. We know the specific locations of air bases, warehouses, and logistics centers," the head of the embassy said, adding that unlike Russia, Ukraine would thus avoid civilian casualties.

"I am sure that it is also in the interests of the United States to end the war as soon as possible. But to end it on the basis of the UN Charter and international law, which means that Russia should be pushed to a just and sustainable peace not on Putin's terms, but on the terms of the free world, democratic countries... I want to emphasize that the only thing that can stop Putin is our unity, strength, and determination," Zvarych said.