Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico wants to restore "normal relations" with Russia after its aggression against Ukraine ends.

If the war in Ukraine "ends during the mandate of this government" (until 2027 - ed.), Fico said, he "will do everything to restore economic and normal relations with the Russian Federation."

"The European Union needs the Russian Federation, the Russian Federation needs the European Union. We will take great care of friendly relations with Ukraine," the Slovak prime minister said.

Fico reiterated that the war in Ukraine has no military solution.

Earlier, Fico said that Ukraine's membership in NATO is a guarantee of the Third World War.

