Ukraine in OSCE: AFU proved that we are not going to surrender. There should be no restrictions in supporting victims of armed aggression

The Armed Forces of Ukraine and the entire Ukrainian people have proved that Ukraine is not going to surrender and is determined to continue the fight against the Russian aggressor.

This is stated in a statement by the delegation of Ukraine to the OSCE, made by the First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna Danylo Kubai during a meeting of the Forum for Security Cooperation, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine and the entire nation have proven that Ukraine is not going to surrender and is determined to fight the aggressor. The only thing the Russian Federation can counter this determination is the tactics of continuous "meat" assaults, as well as indiscriminate attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure," he said.

The diplomat pointed out that Russian troops lose up to a thousand soldiers every week. "In the previous week alone, Russian troops lost more than 9,300 soldiers, more than 100 tanks, 250 armored vehicles, 470 pieces of artillery and multiple launch rocket systems," Kubay said.

In addition, Ukrainian forces managed to "turn Russia's notorious Black Sea Fleet into a collection of ships rather than a capable naval force, destroying the fleet's headquarters and damaging or sinking at least one submarine and 28 Russian warships, including a flagship missile cruiser."

"Ironically, the war started by the Kremlin under the false pretext of defending its territory from external threats has now moved the fighting to Russia, where the Ukrainian army controls more than 1,300 square kilometers of Russian territory as part of a defensive operation in the Kursk region," the diplomat of the Ukrainian mission to the OSCE noted.

At the same time, he emphasized that the Russian aggressor state continues to violate international humanitarian law and kill Ukrainian civilians on a daily basis, and this is a reminder to all partners that "Ukraine needs more long-range weapons, more air defense and more sanctions against the aggressor."

"We are waging a war for the freedom and survival of the Ukrainian state and its people, so we need weapons to defend ourselves. There should be no restrictions in supporting the victims of armed aggression," Kubai emphasized.