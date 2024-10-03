IMF predicts Ukraine’s financing gap of $26 billion in 2025

Estimates of the International Monetary Fund's forecast for the public financing deficit in Ukraine for 2025 remain at up to $26 billion but this figure may change based on the results of the latest revision of the EFF program.

This was stated on Thursday in Washington by Julia Kozak, Director of the IMF Communications Department, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"During the fourth review (of the EFF program - Ed.), Ukraine's financing gap for 2025 was projected at almost $26 billion," the Fund's representative said.

Read more: In draft State Budget-2025, it was proposed to significantly increase spending on salaries of Ukrainian officials, - Yuzhanina

She noted that this forecast will be updated based on the results of the fifth review, which is currently being worked on by the Fund.

Kozak also informed that a meeting of the IMF Executive Board on the allocation of the next tranche for Ukraine under the Extended Fund

Facility program is expected before the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank scheduled for October 21-26.