Number of cases of domestic violence in Ukraine increased by 80% over year - Prosecutor General’s Office

Since the beginning of 2024, 8185 criminal proceedings related to domestic violence have been opened in Ukraine. This is 80% more than in 2023.

This was reported by Iryna Shurkhno, Head of the Department for Combating Domestic Violence of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As of October 2024, more than 5,000 people are considered victims of domestic violence, most of them women and children.

The Prosecutor General's Office attributes the aggravation of the problem to the war. They urge people not to keep silent about such cases, but to seek help from law enforcement.

They are currently working to make the investigation of violence more victim-centered, says Iryna Shurkhno.

In particular, it is about preventing re-traumatization, minimizing investigative actions, ensuring confidentiality of the crime and information about the victims.

"Many victims continue to live with their abuser and do not seek help because they consider violence a personal problem.

However, concealing such cases can lead to more serious consequences," they note.

Where to go in case of domestic violence?

Victims of domestic violence can seek help from the police or special hotlines:

15-47 - government hotline for the prevention of domestic violence;

116-123 (for calls from a mobile phone) and 0800-500-335 (from a landline) - national hotline for the prevention of domestic violence, human trafficking and gender discrimination;

116-111 (for calls from a mobile phone) or 0-800-500-225 (from a landline) - national hotline for children and youth;

0-800-213-103 - contact center of the free legal aid system.

By applying for them, victims can receive professional advice and information about available assistance, including medical, social and legal aid.

In addition, Ukrainians who have been subjected to violence can count on temporary shelter.