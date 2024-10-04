Air defense forces shot down 9 strike UAVs out of 19, another 7 were lost in location - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of October 4, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 19 "Shahed" type attack UAVs, which were launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, and Cape Chauda regions in the occupied Crimea.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"9 attack UAVs were shot down by air defense in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Kherson regions. 7 enemy drones were lost in location, presumably due to countermeasures by EW (information about destruction and casualties was not received)," the message says.
