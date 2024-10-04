During day, there were 4 combat clashes in Kharkiv region, losses of the enemy amounted to 140 soldiers - OTG "Kharkiv"

During the past day, 4 combat clashes took place in the Staritsa and Vovchansk areas. the Russian occupiers carried out 4 airstrikes using 10 KABs and 67 kamikaze drone strikes. They carried out 326 shelling of the positions of defenders of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the notice of the OTG "Kharkiv"

"The defense forces adequately respond to the actions of the enemy and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers. The enemy's losses over the past day amount to 140 lives, of which 60 are irretrievable, and 80 are sanitary," the message says.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy lost destroyed and damaged 73 units of weapons and military equipment, in particular:

tank;

7 artillery systems;

13 cars;

4 MLRS;

5 units of special equipment;

43 UAVs.

70 personnel shelters and 6 ammunition storage sites were destroyed.

"The defense forces of Ukraine are monitoring the situation and continue to carry out the task of repelling and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the message reads.

