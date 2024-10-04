Canada and France to develop "roadmap" for return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

Canadian and French Foreign Ministers Melanie Joly and Jean-Noel Barrot promised to develop a "roadmap" with concrete measures to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia when they participate in the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension to be held in Montreal in late October.

This is stated in a joint statement by the two diplomatic missions, the text of which is available to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

They also reaffirmed their strongest condemnation of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, as well as their commitment to Ukraine and its people.

"The 10-point Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension of the Peace Formula for Ukraine in Montreal on October 30-31 will provide an opportunity to work together to achieve these goals, in particular, to develop a roadmap with concrete measures to bring home Ukrainian children who have been victims of the Russian aggressive war," the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministries of France and Canada call on the international community not to forget about Ukrainian children, whose present and future have already been affected by this war.

"We condemn the war crimes, killings and sexual violence committed against Ukrainian children, the attacks on schools and hospitals, as well as the forced illegal transfers and deportations of Ukrainian children. We demand that Russia return Ukrainian children to their families, legal guardians and communities," the statement reads.

The parties pledge to support the efforts and mediation efforts underway to return the Ukrainian children, co-chaired by Canada and Ukraine and supported by France.

"We will also continue to support the reception and protection of Ukrainian children and their access to all basic services, health care and education," the communiqué said.

France, in particular, promised to "increase its financial support to a number of civil society actors and the United Nations in order to achieve these goals."

The ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine and its people to provide them with all the means to defend themselves and put an end to Russian aggression.

Abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

Ombudsman Lubinets reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has illegally abducted more than 20,000 Ukrainian children. Currently, there is a risk of deportation of another 1.5 million children in the temporarily occupied territories.

As a reminder, in March 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued arrest warrants for Putin and Lvova-Belova. They are suspected of committing war crimes - forced deportations and displacement of people, including children, from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

As reported, according to Yale University, more than 2,400 Ukrainian children aged 6 to 17 have been illegally transferred to Belarus since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.