Russia is throwing entire columns of armored vehicles into assaults in Kurakhove direction - press officer of 79th SAAB Drymalovskyi

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are making their way towards the city of Kurakhove in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region. In the Kurakhiv direction, since the beginning of October, the Defense Forces have repelled two massive armored vehicle attacks.

As Censor.NET informs, Orest Drymalovskyi, the press officer of the 79th Separate Amphibious Assault Brigade of the Taurian Brigade, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"They are throwing large forces to break through, in particular, the defenses of the 79th SAAB in the area of ​​the village of Kostiantynivka. There were already two massive assaults in October," he noted.

On October 1, the invaders threw 19 units of armored vehicles into battle. In just a couple of days, on October 3, 10 units of armored vehicles went on the assault.

"Our paratroopers actually multiplied this Russian assault by zero," the soldier emphasized.

Out of 10 units of equipment, the Defense Forces hit 7 - one tank and 6 armored combat vehicles with landing forces. The Russian Armed Forces lost 20 soldiers killed and more than 20 wounded.

"Obviously, the occupiers have felt the blood and are trying to speed up their offensive. Our soldiers are doing everything to break these plans of the enemy and inflict significant losses on him. The situation remains very tense. The area where the Mykolaiv paratroopers are stationed, near the village of Kostyantynivka in the Marin community, is actually a cemetery of Russian armored vehicles. If you look from a bird's eye view, it's actually hundreds of burned Russian tanks and other armored vehicles," the press officer added.