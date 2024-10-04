Verkhovna Rada Committee supports historic tax increase for second reading - Zheleznyak

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy supported the draft law on a historic tax increase No. 11416-d.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

The decision was supported by 19 MPs, 3 abstained, and 1 was against.

Thus, in the draft law:

maintained the increase in the military tax from 1.5% to 5%;

introduction of a MT on private entrepreneurs;

50% tax on banks;

Increase in the MTO for land;

25% CPT for financial companies;

exemption of cashback from taxation;

transition to monthly PIT reporting;

increase in rent for crushed rubble extraction;

The government refused to raise VAT.

According to the MP, the draft law will be considered next week, signed in the second half of October, and some of the provisions will come into force retroactively from October 1.

