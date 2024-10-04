300 Ukrainians have expressed desire to join Ukrainian Legion in Poland, - Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz

Three hundred people in Poland want to join the Ukrainian Legion.

This was stated by the head of the Polish Defense Ministry, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh, PAP reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to the minister, the recruitment of Ukrainian volunteer fighters to the legion is just beginning, noting that Poland was ready to start training recruits on September 1.

However, training could not begin in early September due to the small number of applicants.

"We were ready to start training on September 1... Then there were not enough people willing. I understand that now Ukraine has taken measures to inform, recruit and promote this process, so we are counting on the results," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

When asked about the number of people willing to join the Ukrainian Legion, the Polish minister replied that "I have heard about one brigade before, but so far the number is much smaller - 300 people."

In his turn, Deputy Minister Pawel Zalewski reminded that this week the Ukrainian Consulate in Lublin started recruiting volunteer fighters for the Ukrainian Legion.

Zalewski also reminded that Poland has already trained more than 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of the EU training program.

As a reminder, a recruiting center of the Ukrainian Legion was opened in the Polish city of Lublin on October 1, the Day of Defenders.

Ukrainian Legion in Poland

As a reminder, the creation of the Ukrainian Legion is envisaged by the security agreement signed by Ukraine and Poland on July 8.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that every citizen of Ukraine who decides to join the legion will be able to sign a contract with the Armed Forces.

