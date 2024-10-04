U.S. has provided Ukraine with materials to protect energy facilities

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has handed over a batch of materials to Ukraine to protect energy facilities.

This was reported by USAID Administrator Samantha Power, Censor.NET reports.

"Brave power engineers in Ukraine are risking their lives to protect vital infrastructure from Putin's attacks," she said.

According to Power, the United States is providing Ukraine with 10,000 tons of rebar and 200 miles (321 km) of steel mesh to protect facilities across the country.

Earlier it was reported that USAID would provide more than $1 billion in assistance to Ukraine, including $825 million for energy.

Germany will also allocate €70 million to support Ukraine's energy system.

It is known that the Netherlands is providing €209.5 million to Ukraine to restore critical infrastructure.

The Danish government will allocate 130 million Danish kroner (more than 16 million euros) to support Ukraine's energy system.

