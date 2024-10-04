Prosecutor General’s Office: Six Russian servicemen were served suspicion notices for shooting Ukrainian POWs

As of today, six Russian soldiers have been notified of suspicion for the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This was announced by the head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, Yurii Bielousov, during the telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"If we are talking about the executions of our prisoners of war, we are investigating 38 criminal proceedings on these facts. We have 6 servicemen who have received suspicions. Three of them are in court, two of them have been sentenced. The work is ongoing. We will definitely identify each of them," Bielousov said.

Read more: US State Department responds to information about mass execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war

According to him, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have also announced 808 suspicions of Russian military personnel for committing war crimes. Of these, 131 have already been convicted of "war crimes of the entire range," Bielousov said.

He also noted that Ukrainian investigators, together with representatives of the International Criminal Court, are "working on those who torture our soldiers in places of detention."

Read more: US State Department responds to information about mass execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war

"Already 34 people have received suspicions from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies for torture," added the head of the ‘war department’.