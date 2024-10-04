Free meals for primary school students introduced in Ukraine - Ministry of Education

Starting in October, the government will provide free one-time meals for students in grades 1-4.

"For this purpose, at the initiative of the President of Ukraine, UAH 2 billion has been allocated from the budget for 2024, which will be transferred to local communities in the form of a subvention.

Previously, hot lunches were provided only to privileged pupils, and funding was covered by local budgets. The state subvention will help guarantee an adequate level of nutrition for all primary school students and promote good eating habits from an early age.

The mechanism for allocating the subvention funds has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and will ensure equal conditions for organizing meals in all general secondary education institutions in the country," the Ministry said.

How will it work?

The subvention can be used to purchase food, as well as to pay for catering and/or outsourcing services. Basic conditions for granting a subvention: