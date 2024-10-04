Men in occupied territory of Kherson region have started receiving draft notices to RF army - Prokudin

In the occupied territory of the Kherson region, Russians have started the autumn conscription and are mobilizing men into the occupation army, and men have begun receiving draft notices.

The head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on the air of the United News telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The mobilization is underway - the beginning of the autumn conscription for military service. Men aged 18 to 30," Prokudin said.

According to the head of the RMA, men have already started receiving draft notices and are being taken to the Russian army.

Prokudin also informed that the Russians continue to abduct people, in particular, in one of the communities, the occupiers took an elderly woman to an unknown destination.

According to him, the collaborators, accompanied by armed Russian soldiers, continue to conduct door-to-door visits to check whether children attend so-called Russian schools or study online at a Ukrainian school.

In the so-called schools, Russians are brainwashing children, conducting propaganda activities in schools, and telling them about "their own" and "Russian culture" in class.

The Yellow Ribbon Movement, in turn, clarifies that the invaders have intensified mobilization activities on the left bank of the Kherson region. In particular, in Henichesk, Skadovsk, Kalanchak, and Chaplynka, the Russian occupiers have intensified their door-to-door search for men over the age of 18. Under the pretext of mobilization, the Russians are carrying out coercive measures, violating the rights of local residents and trying to replenish their military ranks at the expense of the civilian population.

Residents of the TOT of Kherson region are urged to be careful.