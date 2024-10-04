Japan’s new Prime Minister Ishiba assures of support for Kyiv and continuation of sanctions against RF: "Today it is Ukraine, and tomorrow it may be East Asia"

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that Japan will continue to support Ukraine and strong sanctions against Russia as its aggression continues.

The new head of the Japanese government said this in his keynote speech in parliament, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We will defend Japan in a radically changing security environment. The aggression against Ukraine by Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is still ongoing, the war does not stop. Today it's Ukraine, and tomorrow it could be East Asia. Many people are concerned about this," Ishiba said.

Read more: U.S. has provided Ukraine with materials to protect energy facilities

He added that he had his own vision of why deterrence did not work in the case of Ukraine and stated that Japan would continue to strongly promote sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine.

Ishiba also noted that Japan, building on the U.S.-Japan alliance, will increase the number of like-minded friendly countries to maintain peace at home and stability in the region through diplomacy based on realistic national interests. At the same time, he emphasized that Japan will adhere to the international order based on the rule of law, in line with the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Read more: New French Prime Minister Barnier promises to continue supporting Ukraine

Regarding relations with Russia, he emphasized that Japan, despite the difficulties in Japan-Russia relations, will continue its previous policy aimed at resolving territorial issues and concluding a peace treaty.