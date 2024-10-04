The elite units of the Russian marines suffered losses during the year of fighting near Vuhledar that are four times higher than their losses during the ten years of war in Chechnya. There are more than 200 people killed alone.

This is evidenced by the calculations of the Russian service of the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

The most intense fighting took place around Vuhledar in the fall of 2022 and winter of 2023. The elite 155th and 40th Marine Brigades of the Russian Armed Forces, also known as the Black Berets, were involved in the assault on the city, supported by armored vehicles, including IFVs and tanks. They were assisted by motorized rifle units manned by mobilized and volunteer fighters.

According to the BBC, at least 211 marines of the 155th Brigade were killed in the battle for Vuhledar, and 42 others are missing.

"This is almost four times more than the losses of this unit during the ten years of war in Chechnya. Among the dead are 19 officers, including battalion commander Tsiren Lubsanov," the publication emphasizes.

Occupiers from the 40th Brigade from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky also took part in the fighting. BBC journalists were able to confirm the elimination of 72 Russians from this unit. The severity of the losses is confirmed by the fact that both brigades began to add Storm-Z units formed from prisoners of Russian colonies, the publication noted.

"The number of casualties of the 155th and 40th Brigades that we have established includes only those soldiers whose deaths were reported in publications by officials of the Primorsky and Kamchatka Territories, the media and social media, and whose place of service we were able to confirm. The actual number of "black berets" who died during the storming of Vuhledar may be approximately twice as high, i.e., about 570 people. We came to this conclusion by studying photographs from cemeteries in Primorye, Kamchatka and neighboring regions. We noticed that, on average, the names of all those who were publicly reported appear there, and there are about the same number of graves of soldiers whose deaths were not mentioned in the media or social networks. Several dozen graves had flags of the 155th and 40th Marine Brigades, but we were unable to identify the places of service of the other victims, so we did not include them in the list of Black Berets' casualties. Taking into account the missing, most of whom are most likely dead, the real number of marines killed in the storming of Vuhledar could rise to 700," the newspaper writes.

"The number of seriously wounded soldiers of the 155th and 40th Marine Brigades cannot be reliably established. When calculating this category, we rely on documents on compensation payments to all wounded who were discharged from service as a result of their injuries. ... The number of people who were permanently disabled by injuries in the 155th and 40th brigades may be approximately 1400. And the total number of losses of the "black berets" near Vuhledar is up to 2100 people," the publication adds.