US elections can give new impetus to ending war in Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has admitted that after the US presidential election, there may be a "new impetus" to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

"After the US elections, there will be some new momentum, a new initiative to try to get some movement," he said.

Stoltenberg expressed doubts that it would be about Ukraine's surrender: "It may include ways to make progress on the battlefield combined with actions at the negotiating table."