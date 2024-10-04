US elections can give new impetus to ending war in Ukraine - Stoltenberg
Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has admitted that after the US presidential election, there may be a "new impetus" to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war.
He said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.
"After the US elections, there will be some new momentum, a new initiative to try to get some movement," he said.
Stoltenberg expressed doubts that it would be about Ukraine's surrender: "It may include ways to make progress on the battlefield combined with actions at the negotiating table."
