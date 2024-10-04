We all should admit that we should have provided Ukraine with more weapons before invasion and sooner afterwards - Stoltenberg

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has admitted that Western allies did not provide Ukraine with lethal weapons on time and in sufficient quantities.

He said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

According to Stoltenberg, he regrets that the Alliance did not provide Ukraine with "much more military support much earlier."

See more: Russian-made weapons were found at "Hezbollah" positions in Lebanon - Israeli media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"I think we all have to recognize that we should have given them more weapons before the invasion. And we should have provided them with more modern weapons, rather, after the invasion. I take my part of the responsibility," he added.

The former NATO Secretary General pointed out that before February 2022, NATO had a "big discussion" about whether to provide Kyiv with weapons. He claims that "most of the allies were against it" because they were "very afraid of the consequences."

Read more: Ukraine should be able to use long-range weapons for self-defense - Baerbock

"I am proud of what we did, but it would have been a great advantage if it had started earlier. It might have even prevented the invasion, or at least made it much more difficult for (Russia - Ed.) to do what it did," he said.