Stoltenberg on Putin’s "red lines": Many of them have already been crossed, and he has done nothing

From the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg articulated NATO's approach: to support Ukraine, but not to be part of the conflict. At the same time, many of the "red lines" that Putin announced have been crossed, and he has done nothing.

"In any case, I insisted on crossing all those so-called "red lines" that Putin set. And we crossed many of them, and he did nothing. The reality is that if President Putin wants to escalate with the use of weapons of mass destruction, he can come up with all the excuses he needs. For now, we call his bluff," he said.

Stoltenberg recalled that there were days and weeks, especially at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, when NATO had to discuss the issue of the so-called Russian red lines.

"Of course, you have to stop and think that it's maybe too dangerous. But then the alternative to stop supporting Ukraine because of certain rhetoric is not really an option," he said.

