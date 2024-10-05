In east, occupiers lost 980 people and 33 units of armored vehicles during day - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The defense forces continue to inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment in the Eastern direction

The total losses of the Russian army only in the Eastern direction for the day of October 4, 2024 are:

personnel – 980 people;

tanks – 8 units;

armored combat vehicles - 25 units;

multiple rocket launcher systems - 3 units;

guns and mortars – 64 units;

anti-tank means - 1 unit;

electronic equipment - 4 units;

air defense means - 2 units;

automotive equipment - 58 units;

UAV control points – 3;

special equipment - 13 units;

ammunition depots – 10;

shelters - 125.

"The defense forces continue to actively inflict casualties on the enemy's troops in terms of manpower and equipment, exhaust the enemy along the entire line of battle," the message states.

