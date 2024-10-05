In Kharkiv region, Russians massively refuse to perform tasks due to efficient operation of Ukrainian UAVs - OSGT "Kharkiv"

Due to the high activity of UAVs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv direction, there are cases of enemy personnel refusing to perform their tasks.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the OSGT "Kharkiv".

In the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke, the enemy carries out individual movements of personnel, tries to carry out logistical support of advanced positions with the use of UAVs.

In the vicinity of Lukyantsi, the enemy is entrenched in the occupied positions and carries out engineering works. At the advanced positions of the 7th separate motorized rifle regiment of the 11th Army Corps, enemy personnel are noted, which also refuses to perform the assigned tasks.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Tykh, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance in order to detect the movement of units and equipment of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. As part of rotational activities, he conducted reconnaissance of personnel movement routes, carried out movements in small groups.

In Vovchansk, he carried out a single transfer of personnel for the purpose of logistical support and replenishment of current losses. Used the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system at the Aggregate Plant.

Losses of the enemy

During the past day, 4 combat clashes took place in the Staritsa and Vovchansk regions. the Russian occupiers carried out 4 airstrikes using 9 anti-aircraft missiles and 47 strikes with kamikaze drones. They carried out 307 shellings of the positions of defenders of Ukraine.

The defense forces respond adequately to the actions of the enemy and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

"The losses of the enemy over the past day amount to 103 creatures, of which 39 are irretrievable, and 64 are sanitary," the message says.

Also, in our direction, the enemy lost destroyed, and damaged 80 units of weapons and military equipment, in particular:

15 artillery systems;

16 cars;

3 units of special equipment;

46 UAVs.

Destroyed:

46 shelters for personnel;

the starting position of the UAV launch;

ammunition storage place.

"The defense forces of Ukraine are monitoring the situation and continue to carry out the task of repelling and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the message reads.

See more: Two people killed, one wounded in Kharkiv region as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS