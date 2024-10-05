Israel is not involved in creation of Sino-Brazilian group "Friends of Peace" - Ambassador Brodsky

Israel is not involved in the process of establishing the Sino-Brazilian group "Friends of Peace". The decision on how the Russian-Ukrainian war should end should be made by Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing ZN.UA, this was stated by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky.

"Indeed, we took part in a conference in Switzerland, to which we were invited by the Swiss government. I can't say that it was a conference on Zelenskyy's 'Peace Formula'. Rather, it was a forum about the possibility of a peaceful way out of the current situation in Ukraine," he said.

Brodsky noted that Israel is involved in the discussion of the "Formula for Peace" and its various points.

"We voted in support of it at the UN. So we can say that we support the Peace Formula. But to an even greater extent, we support peace and the end of the war in Ukraine. In what form this will eventually happen, we do not know. And it is not our decision, it is your decision how peace will be achieved. We would like the war to end as soon as possible. I think this is our common desire," the ambassador said.

According to Brodsky, it is too early to talk about the second Peace Summit, as it is not yet known when and where it will take place and who will participate in it.

In response to a question about Israel's attitude to the Friends of Peace platform, which is being actively created by China and Brazil, Brodsky said that "Israel is not part of this process".

"We have nothing to do with this plan. I don't think it matters how Israel treats it. What's more important is how Ukraine views this plan. Israel will support any solution to the conflict that is acceptable to Ukraine," Brodsky added.

China and Brazil's peace proposal

On 23 May, the governments of Brazil and China signed an agreement to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine, advocating political negotiations to achieve peace. The countries also asked for the support of the international community.

In their plan, China and Brazil proposed not expanding the area of hostilities, preventing escalation, and "not escalating the situation by any party".

The document states that both countries support an international peace conference "held in due course, recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties, and an honest discussion of all peace plans".

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the proposal to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine put forward by China and Brazil. The head of state called this "peace plan" destructive and agreed with the Kremlin in advance.