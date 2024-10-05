The West has launched a new wave of pressure on Kyiv to negotiate and end the war unleashed by Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Spanish newspaper El País.

It is noted that during the last visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States, support from partners became noticeably weaker. Although Ukraine will continue to receive financial assistance from Washington, the United States has no longer granted permission to use long-range missiles to strike Russian territory.

According to El País, Russian offensives in the Donbas, which have been ongoing since the summer, cannot be stopped by Ukrainian forces. To address this situation, Ukraine will need much more military assistance than it has received so far. Against this backdrop, however, the attention of Western countries is being diverted to other international crises, including the escalating conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Iran.

In addition, time is of the essence for Kyiv due to the upcoming US presidential election, where Donald Trump may win, which could ultimately dramatically change US foreign policy towards Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government reacts sharply to any hints of possible compromises, especially after proposals such as the September initiative by Polish Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who suggested that Crimea be temporarily placed under a UN mandate with a referendum to follow.

Expert Mykhailo Samus, quoted by the newspaper, notes that the rhetoric of Western partners is becoming more pragmatic, and they are increasingly talking about the need to find a way to end the conflict. In his opinion, Ukraine's use of long-range missiles against Russian military targets could significantly weaken Russia's position and create conditions for negotiations.

Under the current circumstances, a ceasefire would give Russian dictator Vladimir Putin more courage, weaken Ukraine's defence capabilities and lead to further hostilities. The West needs a better plan, according to Bloomberg.