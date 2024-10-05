Germany proposes to create contact group on Ukraine with participation of 4 countries

CDU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz proposes to set up a contact group consisting of Germany, France, the United Kingdomб and Poland to develop proposals for a European post-war order in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DW.

Merz emphasises that along with the United States, it is Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Poland that have sufficient political, economic and military potential and capabilities to influence the formation of the political order in Europe after the aggressive Russian war.

Read more: Ukraine is slowly retreating in Donbas, trying to wear down enemy - New York Times

"That is why the authorities of these four countries should establish a contact group of heads of government or foreign ministers right now," Merz said.

He also named two necessary conditions for cooperation and the development of proposals. First, proposals for a peace plan should not be put forward by Germany alone, "but only in close coordination with these European partners. Secondly, the countries of Eastern and Central Europe, and especially Ukraine, "should never have the impression that the political map of Europe is being redrawn behind their backs".