In southern Israel, unknown person opens fire at bus station: one person is killed, 10 wounded

In the southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva, a man carried out a terrorist attack at the central bus station. According to recent reports, one person was killed and 10 others were injured. The attacker was shot dead.

This is reported by The Times of Israel, Censor.NET informs.

Israeli media reports that the attacker opened fire on people at the city's main bus station.

Doctors treated 11 people injured in a shooting at the central bus station in Beersheba, including a 25-year-old woman who died from her injuries.

It is known that five of the injured are in moderate condition, while the condition of the other wounded has not been reported.

Earlier, the Israeli authorities warned that on the eve of 7 October and on this day, the anniversary of the attack on the south of the Jewish state by the Hamas group, there could be attempted terrorist attacks in Israel.