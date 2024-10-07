If West stops supporting Ukraine, war will end in two weeks and Putin will achieve his goals - Borrell

Russia's war against Ukraine could end within two weeks if Western countries stop supporting Kyiv. Europe should continue to help.

This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, in an interview with 20minutos, Censor.NET reports.

"Many people want the war to end as soon as possible. First of all, Ukrainians themselves. But the main thing is how. If we stop supporting Ukraine, the war will be over in two weeks, and Putin will achieve his goals," he said.

According to Borrell, Europe must "do everything possible" and continue to support Ukraine so that future negotiations take place on terms that ensure Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The diplomat emphasized that this is important for Europe's security.

