Slovakia will provide Ukraine with emergency electricity supplies in case of blackout - Fico

Slovakia will provide Ukraine with emergency electricity supplies in the event of a blackout in winter.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said this during a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We want Ukraine to survive the winter properly. In the event of a blackout, we will provide emergency energy supplies," Fico said.

Robert Fico said that Slovakia supports the idea of Ukraine's accession to the EU's unified energy system.

"At the next European summit, we want to propose a systemic solution (to support the Ukrainian energy system - Ed.). We understand that most of your energy system has been destroyed, but we want to be sure that this will be made up for. We have a single energy market in the EU, and it is necessary that it applies to you as well," Fico said.

He also said that Slovakia is preparing a new humanitarian aid package for Ukraine, which will include support for Ukraine's energy system.