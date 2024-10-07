Enemy attacked Kostiantynivka, four civilians wounded
On 7 October, Russian invaders launched an air strike on Kostiantynivka.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.
Previously, the enemy attacked the settlement of KAB-250 from UMPK.
"The territory of a private enterprise was hit, where four workers were injured - two men aged 41 and 55 and a 55 and 61-year-old woman. They were taken to a medical facility with mine-blast traumas, shrapnel wounds, and contusions and provided with qualified medical assistance.
The blast wave also damaged the facades of residential buildings and vehicles in Kostiantynivka.
