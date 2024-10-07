Under current government, Georgia will never become member of European Union, - EU Ambassador Herczynski

EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski said that under the current ruling party, Georgia will never become a member of the European Union.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to SOVA.

The diplomat considers granting Georgia the status of an EU candidate to be his greatest success in his diplomatic career.

"But what happened after you received the candidate status? The majority of the population, the opposition parties want to join the European Union, but the government alienates people from membership. Members of the Georgian government are far from the values of the European Union," Herczynski said.

The ambassador hopes that after the October parliamentary elections, Georgia will return "to the path to the EU, which has been suspended at this stage."

"Unfortunately, I have to tell you that under the current ruling party, Georgia will never become a member of the European Union," the diplomat said.

Earlier, the European Union decided to suspend meetings with representatives of the Georgian government. This is a response to the anti-European actions and rhetoric of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

As a reminder, Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party has used images of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russian troops for its election campaign.

A number of posters and a video showing images of the bombing and contrasting them with fountains and new buses in Georgian cities were presented today. Thus, voters are invited to "choose peace" and say "no to war."

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili strongly condemned the campaign.

