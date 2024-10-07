Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Western countries' discussions about allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory are "play with edge-tools."

He said this in an interview with Newsweek, Censor.NET reports.

According to Lavrov, Russia is allegedly "open to a political and diplomatic settlement to address the root cause of the crisis."

He believes that "restoring peace is not part of the plan" of Ukraine and its allies.

Lavrov noted that the Russian side will make decisions based on an understanding of the threats posed by the West.

The Russian foreign minister also threatened "dangerous consequences" for the United States.

"Washington and its NATO allies are providing Kyiv with political, military and financial support to keep the war going. They are discussing authorizing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use Western long-range missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. "Playing with edge-tools" in this way can lead to dangerous consequences," he said.

In addition, Russia's plans are "consistent with the trajectory of the rapidly changing world," where Russia has "established a deep partnership with China and strengthened ties with developing countries," Lavrov added.

Earlier, the Kremlin said that the NATO leadership's desire not to take seriously the words of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about the alleged consequences of allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory is "extremely dangerous and provocative."

Western officials also believe they have obtained evidence that Chinese companies are secretly supplying weapons to Russia. This could mean a significant escalation of Beijing's involvement in the war in Ukraine.