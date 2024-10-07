Ministry of Defense has established Cyber Incident Response Center

The Ministry of Defence has set up a Cyber Incident Response Centre that will be responsible for cyber defence.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Centre's servicemen monitor and respond to cyber incidents around the clock.

"The enemy is exerting daily pressure not only at the front, but also in the digital battlefield. The aggressor is trying to slow down our rapid development. The Centre will help improve cybersecurity and ensure proper response to cyber incidents," explained Deputy Minister of Defence for Digitalisation Kateryna Chernohorenko, who will coordinate the Centre's work.

Prior to that, the cybersecurity team operated at the Ministry of Defence's Innovation Centre.

The ministry explained that the creation of a new separate structural unit will expand the area of responsibility in the field of cyber defence.