130 units are prioritized for manning and can attract volunteer fighters without involvement of TCR, - General Staff of AFU

More than 130 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been prioritized for manning with volunteer fighters without the participation of the TCR during mobilization.

This was announced by the head of the Main Personnel Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Roman Horbach, Censor.NET reports citing Army Inform.

"The list of military units whose commanders will be able to carry out conscription of persons liable for military service and reservists directly without the participation of TCR is determined by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Horbach said.

Currently, the priority recruitment units include more than 130 military units of various branches and services of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These are, in particular, military units of the Land Forces, Air Assault Forces, Marines and the newly created Unmanned Systems Forces.

"This list of military units is constantly growing, as new units are being created in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," added the representative of the General Staff.

