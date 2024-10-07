Slovakia will produce 155-mm ammunition for Ukraine - Shmyhal

Recently, a Ukrainian company signed an agreement with a European partner to increase the production of 155 mm calibre shells, which will take place in Slovakia.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Zakarpattia on Monday, 7 October, Yevropeiska Pravda reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to Shmyhal, the Ukrainian company has recently signed an agreement with a European partner whose production facilities are located in Slovakia to increase the production of 155 mm calibre shells.

The Prime Minister did not provide any further details on this agreement.

At the same time, he said he expects new defence contracts at the enterprise level.

"We are also looking forward to launching joint production of engineering equipment with localisation in Ukraine, in particular, we are talking about BOZENA 5 demining machines," the Prime Minister said.

It should be noted that 155-mm shells are one of the most popular artillery ammunition in the war in Ukraine.

It is known that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States has provided the Ukrainian Armed Forces with more than 3 million 155-mm shells. To meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for these shells, the Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, has increased production by 50% .

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine stated that the production of 155 mm artillery ammunition for Western systems in Ukraine is being scaled up.