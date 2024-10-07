Ministry of Defense implements NATO standards on gender equality in Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine intends to conduct a gender analysis and identify obstacles to the implementation of equality programmes in the Armed Forces.

This was reported on the ministry's website following a visit by a Ukrainian delegation to the Changemakers educational programme, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that representatives of the Ministry of Defence took part in the international educational programme "Changemakers" as part of the implementation of the principles of gender equality in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The programme brought together Ukrainian and foreign experts, gender advisers, policy makers and practitioners in the field of human security.

"They worked to improve their knowledge and skills in the field of gender integration, which will bring the policies and practices of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in line with NATO standards and the UN Security Council resolution on Women, Peace and Security," the Ministry of Defence said.

Among the participants of the international event in Brussels were representatives of the Canadian Armed Forces, the Nordic Centre for Gender in Military Operations (Sweden), European Union defence agencies, as well as leading international organisations in the field of equal rights and opportunities for men and women.

The head of the Ministry of Defence's Humanitarian Support Department, Diana Kopanytsia, said the programme provided a "unique opportunity" to share experience with NATO partners.

"We have not only adopted best practices, but also shared our own developments in the context of war. This will help us to implement NATO standards more effectively, making optimal use of the potential of both women and men in various areas of defence," she said.

Upon returning to Kyiv, the participants will present the knowledge gained to their operational leadership.

The Ministry of Defence said that it plans to conduct a gender analysis and identify institutional barriers to the implementation of equality programmes.

"Changemakers" is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Protect2 project, funded by the Department of National Defence of Canada and implemented by Alinea International. Its goal is to support the Ukrainian government in building the capacity of defence institutions and agencies.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence said that the total number of women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is 68,000, more than 48,000 of whom are military personnel.