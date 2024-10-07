Teacher who beat child in educational and rehabilitation center in Lviv region was served notice of suspicion (updated)

A teacher who beat a child in an educational and rehabilitation center in the Lviv region has been served with a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

"The teacher who beat the child in the educational and rehabilitation center in the Lviv region, the video of which was published by journalists, was served with a suspicion under Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Beatings and torture). The investigation is ongoing," said the head of the RMA.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office clarified that the teacher is charged with intentional beatings and other violent acts that caused physical pain to the minor.

It is noted that the educator, while in her office at her place of work, beat a student of the educational and rehabilitation center.

"Previously, a sudden conflict arose between them, during which the suspect struck the victim about ten times with an object similar to a pointer. After that, defending herself, the girl knocked the object she had been beaten with out of her hands. However, the woman did not stop there and pushed the student onto the couch, where she continued to beat the child with her palm. As a result of such actions, the victim was physically injured," the statement said.

Investigative actions are ongoing. The woman has now been suspended from her duties.

What preceded it?

On September 28, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that there were possible cases of physical, psychological and sexual abuse of children in one of the educational and rehabilitation centers in Lviv region.

The Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal investigation.

