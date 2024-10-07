Electricity consumption has increased, but no power outages are planned for Tuesday - Ukrenergo

No stabilization power outages are expected on Tuesday, October 7.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian power system operator NPC Ukrenergo.

The company has traditionally urged consumers to use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime - from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Earlier, Ukrenergo reported that electricity consumption in Ukraine is increasing.

Today, on October 7, as of 9:30 a.m., its level was 2.8% higher than on the previous business day, Friday, October 4. Yesterday, on October 6, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 3.2% higher than on the previous Sunday, September 29.

At the same time, electricity imports have significantly decreased - on Monday, they are planned to amount to 1,872 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 601 MW in some hours. Last Friday, imports were planned at a total of 4,099 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 949 MW in some hours.

Read more: Ukraine has short-term plan to survive this winter, - DTEK CEO Timchenko

As reported, Ukrenergo predicts that it will be possible to go through the winter without electricity restrictions or with minimal restrictions on daily consumption peaks at temperatures of zero degrees Celsius and above, while at temperatures of minus 10-15 degrees Celsius for three days, restrictions will be longer.