Mandatory evacuation is announced in two more settlements in Kharkiv region - RMA

Mandatory evacuation has been announced in the villages of Izyumske and Bohuslavka of the Borova community in the Kharkiv region due to the security situation.

This was reported by the Kharkiv RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"The evacuation of the population will be carried out in the villages of Izyumske of the Izium starosta okruh and Bohuslavka of the Bohuslavka starosta okruh of the Borivska settlement territorial community," reads the statement of the RMA.

The relevant order was signed on October 7, 2024.

Earlier, the head of the Kupiansk municipal military administration, Andrii Besedin, said that the forced evacuation of children from the right bank of the Kupiansk community was planned to be completed by the end of the week.

